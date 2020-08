SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After a decade in blue and gold, Darron Koolstra is going out a champion.

After starting his career with the Crusaders girl’s basketball team in 2010, Koolstra went on to lead Heelan to their second state championship in program history in only his first season. And now his retirement comes after he led Heelan to their third this past spring.

The news was released on Bishop Heelan’s twitter account.