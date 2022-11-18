SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Bishop Heelan Crusaders boys wrestling team is one of many squads getting ready to get back on the mat as their first meet is right around the corner.

The program hopes to build off its recent success with Nebraska commit Ethan Deleon and Sir Brandon Watts, two Heelan wrestlers who have etched their names in the Crusaders’ record books. Even with a plethora of underclassmen, Bishop Heelan will look to their veterans to help guide the newcomers while carrying success.

“Leading by example, bringing a high pace in and doing what you’re supposed to be doing on and off in the mat, in the classroom, and in the wrestling room and just getting on them. Helping them when they need help,” Deleon said.