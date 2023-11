CEDAR FALLS, IOWA (KCAU) – Bishop Heelan football pulled off a stunner at the UNI-Dome as the Crusaders topple one-seed Creston 16-13 in the Class 3A State football semifinals, advancing them back to the 3A State championship for the first time since 2014.

#8 Bishop Heelan will battle #3 Williamsburg for the 3A State crown on Nov. 17 at 1:00 p.m.