SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Our Week 3 SportsZone Game of the Week will be taking place right here in the metro area as Bishop Heelan and Sioux City East are set to face off at Memorial Field on Friday night.

The Black Raiders of East High have won the last four meetings, including the last two by a combined score of 78-10. Bishop Heelan will be looking for its first series win since 2018.

Since 2010, the series is 7-6 in favor of Sioux City East. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. on Friday night in Sioux City.