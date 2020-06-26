Bishop Heelan retires #16 in honor of alum Wengert

SIOUX CITY – Don Wengert has always been one of the biggest names to come out of Bishop Heelan baseball. Now he’s the first player to have his number retired.

In between the Crusaders’ double header with Sergeant Bluff-Luton, the team honored Wengert by retiring his number 16, and having him throw a ceremonial first pitch for Heelan.

Wengert played four years of collegiate ball at Iowa State after being selected in the 60th round of the 1988 MLB Draft out of high school, and ended up being a fourth round pick in 1992 by the Oakland A’s, playing seven seasons in the bigs for six different franchises.