SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Bishop Heelan Crusaders have been in search of its new softball head coach following the resignation of longtime head coach Chris Fitzpatrick, and the team’s new coach is one with ties to the school.

Bishop Heelan announced Lexie Stolen as the program’s new softball head coach.

The Crusader alum graduated in 2017 and was a five-year varsity player for Bishop Heelan. Stolen played collegiately at Morningside, owning the record for career home runs in a Mustangs’ uniform with 39.

Stolen was a co-head coach this past season and has served as an assistant coach for the Crusaders the past three seasons.

Bishop Heelan will formally announce the move at its press conference on Monday afternoon.

Image Courtesy: Bishop Heelan Athletics