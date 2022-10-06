SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Bishop Heelan boys golf team earned their first state tournament bid since 1999 and will be heading to Elmcrest Golf Course in Cedar Rapids with the hopes of winning a Class 4A title. But first, the team received a send-off before heading to the tournament.

The team punched their ticket to the state tournament after recording the second-lowest score at the state qualifying meet in Council Bluffs earlier in the week. Seniors Mason Streeter and Shane Sanderson, junior Brady Schultz, and the sophomore trio of Jack White, Pierce Conley, and Collin Koob will represent Bishop Heelan at the tournament.