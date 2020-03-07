Bishop Heelan girls win their third State championship in school history

Bishop Heelan entered the season as number one, and they’ll finish the season as number one. But there was plenty in between.

Ranked #1 in the preseason polls, the Crusaders then dropped not one, but two games in a row to start the season, leaving many to doubt their ranking. Heelan fell out of the top spot in the first updating of the polls, but never slid too far. They rallied off five straight wins before a loss to Mason City in the CNOS Classic.

From there, Heelan only lost one more game all season long, ending in Friday’s Class 3A State championship over North Polk 53-46.