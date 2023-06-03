DES MOINES, IOWA (KCAU) – The road to glory was far from easy for Bishop Heelan girls soccer, entering the IGHSAU State soccer tournament in Des Moines as the 7-seed and having to pull off a pair of upsets to move into the Class 1A State championship game. But the Crusaders proved to be ready for the biggest moments of the season, defeating 4-seed Gilbert 2-0 to secure the program’s second overall State title and first crown since 2015.

It was the Crusaders’ first State title game appearance since 2018. That was hard to believe with how fast Heelan started following a goal by Trelyn White in the 7th minute giving them a 1-0 lead.

The Tigers would then turn up the pressure, using a multitude of through ball and separation to create some good looks scoring chances. The work in the net by senior goalkeeper Lauren LaFleur though kept the Gilbert attackers in check for entirety of the first half, preserving a 1-0 Heelan lead into halftime.

Then with 25 minutes remaining in the match, White was presented with another scoring chance downfield and she would capitalize sending it past the keeper yet again. The sophomore’s second goal of the game provided cushion for the Crusaders, as the defense held strong through the final whistle securing a 2-0 victory and coming back from Des Moines as the newest 1A State champions.

FINAL

#7 @HeelanSoccer – 2

#4 Gilbert – 0



Trelyn White netted a pair of goal for @BHCS_Athletics, who come home with the state title! @BishopHeelanSch pic.twitter.com/4koNRHIb3Y — Anthony Mitchell (@AMitchellSports) June 3, 2023

The program’s first title under Shawn Mansfield, and a moment forever etched in the minds of players and the Crusader community.

“The best thing about this was just watching the girls celebrate, watching the girls enjoy this moment,” head coach Shawn Mansfield said. “They’ve worked so hard all year and when you see something like this happen, it’s so special just to sit back and watch.”

Lauryn Peck embraces teammates after the final whistle of their 1A State championship victory

“With our seniors and all, this was our year and we proved it and we won and we’re state champs,” sophomore forward Trelyn White said.

“It feels great, we were actually talking about this morning, we won our first championship as freshmen in basketball so it was great to end our senior year with a soccer championship,” senior midfielder Jada Newberg said.

Trophy presentation of the Class 1A State title to Bishop Heelan girls soccer

“It just feels really awesome and I loved doing it with my team because we’ve been working so hard all season to make this happen and it’s a reality now,” senior goalkeeper Lauren LaFleur said.

Lauren LaFleur, Jada Newberg, Lauryn Peck earn spots on the IGHSAU Class 1A All-Tournament Team with Treyln White named the 1A All-Tournament Team Captain. Bishop Heelan ends their championship season at 18-3 overall.