Bishop Heelan girls cruise to State semis with win over Des Moines Christian

#3 Bishop Heelan came into their 3A State tournament opener taking on a #6 Des Moines Christian team that had only suffered two previous losses this season. In what could have been a trap game, the Crusaders kept their foot on the gas, and more importantly, stayed strong defensively.

Ella Skinner led the effort on Tuesday, going 7-11 from the field with a team high 19 points, and a whopping seven steals. Amber Aesoph also scored 14 points to go along with three steals, as Heelan punched their ticket to the semis with a 50-38 win.

Next up for the Crusaders: a match up with #2 Clear Lake Thursday at 3:15.

