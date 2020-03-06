Bishop Heelan girls advance to first State championship game since 2010

In possibly Bishop Heelan’s biggest test of the season, the Crusaders proved a little last minute cramming never hurts.

Bishop Heelan spent most of their Class 3A semifinal with Clear Lake from behind, but with 1:15 left in the game took the lead off of a Katelyn Stanley jumper that the Crusaders never gave up as they came away with a 61-57 win.

The win clinches Bishop Heelan’s first appearance in the championship game since 2010, when they left with the tournament crown.

The Crusaders were led by senior forward Ella Skinner, who had a game high 24 points on 9-19 shooting, and Katelyn Stanley who had 18 points on 7-14 shooting.

The Class 3A championship game will be played Friday at 8 p.m. against North Polk.