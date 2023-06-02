DES MOINES, IOWA (KCAU) – Bishop Heelan girls soccer carries a poster with a simple yet powerful message that has driven them all of the IGHSAU State soccer tournament: “Play Like a Champion Today.” Words that continue to elevate the seven-seed Crusaders as the team rode that mentality towards a 4-1 upset win over three-seed Davenport Assumption in the Class 1A State semifinals, moving the group into its first State title game since 2018.
