DES MOINES, IOWA (KCAU) – Bishop Heelan girls soccer carries a poster with a simple yet powerful message that has driven them all of the IGHSAU State soccer tournament: “Play Like a Champion Today.” Words that continue to elevate the seven-seed Crusaders as the team rode that mentality towards a 4-1 upset win over three-seed Davenport Assumption in the Class 1A State semifinals, moving the group into its first State title game since 2018.

Bishop Heelan celebrates after Lauryn Peck puts their name into the championship spot of the Class 1A State bracket