Bishop Heelan football is ready for practice to begin in a shortened 2020 season

Like most other teams in the Siouxland area, the Bishop Heelan Crusaders have been working since the beginning of July with their summer camps. New head coach Chad Moseman said the team has consistently had around 50 players at Memorial Field for summer lifting and workouts on the field. But now, the team has turned their focus to the first week of real practice, less than a week away, and the Crusaders are ready to go to work.

“The kids are on break right now, and I do that to give them some time to recover after summer camp and to build excitement up,” Coach Moseman said. “And now I think these guys are ready to go, they’re rearing to go. They’re excited about our schedule, we open with some good East and North squads, some city rivals there. And so I think they’re just really excited and come Monday we’re gonna see lots of enthusiasm.”