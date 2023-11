CEDAR FALLS, IOWA (KCAU) – Riding an impressive two-year turnaround that’s led them back to Cedar Falls, #8 Bishop Heelan football entered the UNI Dome on Friday afternoon with a chance at the program’s first Class 3A State championship since 2013. #3 Williamsburg however delivered the biggest punches of the day as the Crusader fell to the Raiders 20-0 in the title game.

The 4-seed Crusaders end their incredible year as the Class 3A State runner up at 11-2 overall.