SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Both the Bishop Heelan volleyball and girls cross country teams are set to compete in state tournament play. But before the athletes hit the road, Crusader Nation held a send-off to celebrate their pursuit toward a title.

Many students and staff showed up for the celebration as the teams received an introduction as well as motivation for their big tournaments, with both teams feeling thankful for the support from the school community.

“They love being able to cheer on their classmates and their friends. It’s a great atmosphere to be in. Heelan has always had that great camaraderie.” Bishop Heelan volleyball co-head coach Olivia Sulentic said.

The Crusaders’ volleyball team takes on #1 Cedar Rapids Xavier on October 31st at 4 p.m. while the Bishop Heelan girls cross country team competes on October 29th.