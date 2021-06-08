Bishop Heelan celebrates baseball coach Osborne’s 350th career win for the Crusaders

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On May 28th, Bishop Heelan head baseball coach Andy Osborne clamed his 350th career victory as head coach of the Crusaders in a 5-1 win over Harlan. Osborne has been the head coach of Heelan for 14 seasons, winning the MRAC four times, and leading them to six state tournament appearances.

The school honored coach Osborne before their double header versus Le Mars on Tuesday in front of players and fans. The Crusaders came away with a split with the Bulldogs, as Osborne claimed his 352nd career win with Heelan.