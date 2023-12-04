SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The 2023-24 season is underway for Bishop Heelan boys wrestling as the Crusaders kick off its second week of competition for its campaign, looking to build towards more State qualifiers this winter.

Fresh off the Sergeant Bluff-Luton triangular, Bishop Heelan didn’t have to wait long to face ranked grapplers. Now with some experience under their belt, the focus shifts to development in its newcomers and returners.

One of whom is senior Sir Brandon Watts who looks to fill the void of two-time State runner up and current Husker Ethan DeLeon. Watts won his first State match at 138 pounds last winter, now wrestling at 157 pounds this year.

It’s a group that features more underclassmen than seniors, but the team says that hasn’t changed their high goals or mindset for the season.

“A big part of it is a mentality thing you gotta keep the same mentality with everybody even if there is a weak link in the room you keep the same mentality. Everybody make sure you’re staying on everyone,” Bishop Heelan senior Sir Brandon Watts said.

“We just wanna put a high quality team our there that’s being really competitive. Obviously we want our guys to make it to the State tournament and make it to Des Moines. We always like to shoot to have a guy wrestling on Saturday night there as well. Those are kind of our expectations as we just wanna have a high quality product when we’re on the mat,” Bishop Heelan co-head coach Matt Pugh said.

Crusaders hits the road for the Akron-Westfield Invite this Saturday.