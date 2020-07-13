Bishop Heelan baseball, softball decisions all about contact spreading

SIOUX CITY – On Monday Bishop Heelan made a pair of announcements regarding it’s baseball and softball programs having separate cases of coronavirus.

For Crusader baseball, on Thursday Bishop Heelan announced that they were suspending their team practices and games through Monday after a player tested positive. On Monday the program announced that they would in deed play the remainder of their season, citing that Siouxland District Health gave them the “o-k” after determining that the player who tested positive, and those few players who were in close contact with him, would be the only ones who needed to quarantine for a full 14-days, and that the rest of the players and coaches were in no immediate danger of contracting the virus.

“With our one student who did test positive for COVID-19, the students he interacted with a personal level are the ones that are in quarantine,” said Bishop Heelan president John Flanery. “It didn’t have anything to do with anything that was going on in the field, didn’t have anything to do with what was going on in the dugout. It all stemmed from a personal experience in someone’s home. And that’s how we ended up in this position where some of our students are in quarantine and a lot of our team is not because they weren’t in close contact.”

“At this point we’re down to three varsity starters,” said Crusaders head baseball coach Andy Osborne. “We carry 17 on the varsity roster so we’re down to eight there, so we’ll see. We’ll see what the lineup is gonna look like and what the future holds”

Bishop Heelan baseball is set to play Storm Lake in their regional tournament opener on Friday at 7:00 against Storm Lake at Sioux City North high school.

For Crusader softball, a player had been tested positive, and with their regional opening game set for Wednesday, there wasn’t enough time to quarantine the players and coaches for 14 days before the start of the postseason, meaning they would have to forfeit their postseason game, and therefore end their season.

“The two situations are completely different,” said Flanery. “For one thing: in baseball the situation happened far enough away from distrcits to not cancel the season. That was one factor. Another factor was the fact that the softball team had a student had a student who tested positive that was in constant personal and close proximity with multiple players over the course of several days. Whereas in baseball it was one incident, in one day where that student who was positive was interacting with other students “