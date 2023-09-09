KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCAU) – Plenty of familiar Siouxland faces have made their way to the MLB, with another local product adding his name to the list after being selected to the Kansas City Royals roster.

Bishop Heelan alum and former Iowa Hawkeyes catcher Tyler Cropley has been called up to the Royals from Double-A Northwest Arkansas. This season for the Naturals, Cropley has registered 34 hits and 17 RBI in 43 games.

This is the 27-year-old’s first career MLB call-up.

Image Courtesy: Kansas City Royals