SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The hype is heavy for incoming Iowa State freshman Omaha Biliew, and Saturday it was announced that Cyclone threads won’t be the only place to find the five-star recruit after Biliew secured an exclusive partnership with Panini America Trading Cards Company.

Becoming one of six NBA prospects with an exclusive deal under Panini Ameria, Biliew is one of the nation’s top prospects in the class of 2023. He recently returned to the U.S. following his time with the 2023 U19 Men’s National Basketball Team during the FIBA U19 World Cup in Hungary. The Waukee alum is set to join the Cyclones program in the fall.