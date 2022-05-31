SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) — Sometimes things can snowball out of control in sports, and the Sioux City Explorers felt things do just that on Tuesday night.

In their series opener hosting Milwaukee, a routine throw from short in the second inning went from easy out, to the Milkmen’s opening run. Things only got worse in the third, as Milwaukee batted around the order, highlighted by Mason Davis and Keon Barnum hitting back-to-back solo home runs in a part of a six run inning that gave the Milkmen a 7-0 edge through three innings of play. The X’s finished the game with as many hits as errors, resulting in their ninth straight loss, 9-0.

Sioux City hosts Milwaukee for game two of their series Wednesday night at 7:05 at Lewis & Clark Park.