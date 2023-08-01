CHICAGO, Ill. (KCAU) – Big Ten Volleyball Media Days are underway in Chicago, featuring a Nebraska squad that’s aimed for a repeat of last season’s impressive 26-6 year.

The Huskers, who were picked second in the Preseason Big Ten poll, look to be the top team to dethrone Wisconsin as the best in the conference. John Cook’s squad features a solid core of experienced huskers, headlined by All-Big Ten Preseason choice Lexi Rodriguez.

Big Red used its Brazil trip to increase its chemistry while emphasizing the program’s philosophies.

“I tell our players two things. If there’s two things you remember in this whole press conference day, you can write these down. They’re simple. One, volleyball doesn’t know how old you are. So, the game doesn’t know how old you are. The second thing is if a dog is going to bite, it’s going to bite as a pup. So, these guys need to be ready and get after it,” Cook said.

Nebraska also boasts six new players, including Florida transfer Merritt Beason. The Huskers first official practice will be on August 8th.