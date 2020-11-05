Big Ten teams have losing record at home with fan-free games

Michigan and Minnesota prepare to play their first match of the season at an almost empty TCF Bank Stadium in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — All five Big Ten teams that hosted games last Saturday lost.

That bleak day drop the overall record for home games in the conference to 6-7 during the pandemic that has kept crowds away. Michigan linebacker Josh Ross says games are more balanced without crowds.

The lack of fan-filled stadiums may prove to limit the edge home teams have had in the past and perhaps will give visitors an emotional boost.

The 23rd-ranked Wolverines certainly hope that’s the case on the road at No. 13 Indiana on Saturday.