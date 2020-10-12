Big Ten releases start times for Week 1 schedule of football, Hawkeyes to play Purdue on Oct. 24

Iowa Hawkeyes’ offense huddles during the second half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game against Southern California Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in San Diego. Iowa won 49-24. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP/KCAU) – The Big Ten has announced start times for the Week 1 schedule of football and future games on Monday.

The Iowa Hawkeyes will play against Purdue Boilermakers on October 24 at 2:30 p.m. CT on the Big Ten Network.

Nebraska will play at Iowa on the day after Thanksgiving, continuing a tradition that started when the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten in 2011.

The Big Ten announced the game would be played November 27 instead of November 28. In another schedule change, Iowa will play at Minnesota on November 13, a Friday, instead of on November 14.

This will mark the 31st straight season Nebraska has played on Black Friday, dating to the 1990 season.

In addition to 10 matchups with Iowa, the Cornhuskers played Colorado for 15 straight seasons from 1996-2010 and met Oklahoma six consecutive years from 1990-95.

To see the full updated schedule for the Iowa Hawkeyes, see below.

Oct. 24 at Purdue, 2:30 p.m. CT, BTN

Oct. 31 Northwestern, TBA

Nov. 7 Michigan State, TBA

Nov. 13 at Minnesota, 6 p.m., FS1

Nov. 21 at Penn State, TBA

Nov. 27 Nebraska, TBA

Dec. 5 at Illinois, TBA

Dec. 12 Wisconsin, TBA

Dec. 19 Champions Week

For the full Week 1 schedule and future games of the Big Ten announced, see the Twitter post from Big Ten Football.