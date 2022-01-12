The University of Iowa football team opens the 2022 season with three straight home contests before beginning Big Ten Conference play Sept. 24 at Rutgers. The Big Ten Conference announced the entire 2022 football schedule Tuesday.
The Hawkeyes open the season Sept. 3 in Kinnick Stadium, hosting South Dakota State. The annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series contest with Iowa State is Sept. 10. Iowa hosts Nevada on Family Weekend to close nonconference play Sept. 17.
Iowa’s initial home game within conference play takes place Oct. 1 as the Hawkeyes host defending conference champion Michigan. Additional Big Ten home games include Homecoming versus Northwestern on Oct. 29, Wisconsin on Nov. 12, and Senior Day versus Nebraska on Black Friday, Nov. 25.
The Hawkeyes play five conference road games. Along with Rutgers, Iowa travels to Illinois (Oct. 8), Ohio State (Oct. 22), Purdue (Nov. 5) and Minnesota (Nov. 19). Iowa’s open date in Oct. 15.
Iowa 2022 Football Schedule
Sept. 3 South Dakota State
Sept. 10 Iowa State (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series)
Sept. 17 Nevada (Family Weekend)
Sept. 24 at Rutgers
Oct. 1 Michigan
Oct. 8 at Illinois
Oct. 15 Open
Oct. 22 at Ohio State
Oct. 29 Northwestern (Homecoming)
Nov. 5 at Purdue
Nov. 12 Wisconsin
Nov. 19 at Minnesota
Nov. 25 Nebraska (Senior Day)
Dec. 3 Big Ten Championship
Nebraska opens the 2022 season against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, with the Week Zero matchup set for Saturday, Aug. 27. The Huskers’ non-conference schedule is unchanged with September home games against North Dakota (Sept. 3), Georgia Southern (Sept. 10) and Oklahoma (Sept. 17).
The Huskers will now have a bye on Sept. 24, before resuming Big Ten play on Oct. 1 with its Homecoming contest against Indiana. Nebraska embarks on a two-game October road trip with matchups at Rutgers (Oct. 8) and at Purdue (Oct. 15), before a second off week on Oct. 22.
Nebraska closes the season with five straight weeks of Big Ten play, beginning with home games against Illinois (Oct. 29) and Minnesota (Nov. 5), followed by a visit to defending Big Ten champion Michigan on Nov. 12.
For the second straight year, Nebraska finishes with Big Ten West foes Wisconsin and Iowa. The Badgers will visit Memorial Stadium on Nov. 19, before the Huskers close the regular season with their traditional Black Friday matchup at Iowa.
Nebraska 2022 Football Schedule
Aug. 27—vs. Northwestern (Dublin, Ireland)
Sept. 3—North Dakota
Sept. 10—Georgia Southern
Sept. 17—Oklahoma
Sept. 24—BYE
Oct. 1—Indiana (HC)
Oct. 8—at Rutgers
Oct. 15—at Purdue
Oct. 22—BYE
Oct. 29—Illinois
Nov. 5—Minnesota
Nov. 12—at Michigan
Nov. 19—Wisconsin
Nov. 25 (Fri.)—at Iowa