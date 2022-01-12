The University of Iowa football team opens the 2022 season with three straight home contests before beginning Big Ten Conference play Sept. 24 at Rutgers. The Big Ten Conference announced the entire 2022 football schedule Tuesday.

The Hawkeyes open the season Sept. 3 in Kinnick Stadium, hosting South Dakota State. The annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series contest with Iowa State is Sept. 10. Iowa hosts Nevada on Family Weekend to close nonconference play Sept. 17.

Iowa’s initial home game within conference play takes place Oct. 1 as the Hawkeyes host defending conference champion Michigan. Additional Big Ten home games include Homecoming versus Northwestern on Oct. 29, Wisconsin on Nov. 12, and Senior Day versus Nebraska on Black Friday, Nov. 25.

The Hawkeyes play five conference road games. Along with Rutgers, Iowa travels to Illinois (Oct. 8), Ohio State (Oct. 22), Purdue (Nov. 5) and Minnesota (Nov. 19). Iowa’s open date in Oct. 15.

Iowa 2022 Football Schedule

Sept. 3 South Dakota State

Sept. 10 Iowa State (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series)

Sept. 17 Nevada (Family Weekend)

Sept. 24 at Rutgers

Oct. 1 Michigan

Oct. 8 at Illinois

Oct. 15 Open

Oct. 22 at Ohio State

Oct. 29 Northwestern (Homecoming)

Nov. 5 at Purdue

Nov. 12 Wisconsin

Nov. 19 at Minnesota

Nov. 25 Nebraska (Senior Day)

Dec. 3 Big Ten Championship

Nebraska opens the 2022 season against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, with the Week Zero matchup set for Saturday, Aug. 27. The Huskers’ non-conference schedule is unchanged with September home games against North Dakota (Sept. 3), Georgia Southern (Sept. 10) and Oklahoma (Sept. 17).



The Huskers will now have a bye on Sept. 24, before resuming Big Ten play on Oct. 1 with its Homecoming contest against Indiana. Nebraska embarks on a two-game October road trip with matchups at Rutgers (Oct. 8) and at Purdue (Oct. 15), before a second off week on Oct. 22.



Nebraska closes the season with five straight weeks of Big Ten play, beginning with home games against Illinois (Oct. 29) and Minnesota (Nov. 5), followed by a visit to defending Big Ten champion Michigan on Nov. 12.



For the second straight year, Nebraska finishes with Big Ten West foes Wisconsin and Iowa. The Badgers will visit Memorial Stadium on Nov. 19, before the Huskers close the regular season with their traditional Black Friday matchup at Iowa.

Nebraska 2022 Football Schedule

Aug. 27—vs. Northwestern (Dublin, Ireland)

Sept. 3—North Dakota

Sept. 10—Georgia Southern

Sept. 17—Oklahoma

Sept. 24—BYE

Oct. 1—Indiana (HC)

Oct. 8—at Rutgers

Oct. 15—at Purdue

Oct. 22—BYE

Oct. 29—Illinois

Nov. 5—Minnesota

Nov. 12—at Michigan

Nov. 19—Wisconsin

Nov. 25 (Fri.)—at Iowa