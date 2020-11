Big Ten releases 2020-21 men’s basketball schedule

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Big Ten announced Wednesday a full breakdown of men’s basketball conference games for all 14 schools for the 2020-21 season. For the third-consecutive year, each school will compete in a 20-game Big Ten schedule. Each school may also play up to seven non-conference games.

The conference season tips off Sunday, Dec. 13. This year’s schedule includes the most Big Ten Conference games on over-the-air broadcast networks in Conference history (17) and also features six games between Dec. 25-26,with four games to be played on Christmas Day. Over the course of the conference season, schools will play seven teams twice — once at home and once on the road — and six teams once, with three of those games being at home and the other three away. To allow for maximum flexibility in the potential rescheduling of games, this year’s schedule is built with two sets of collapsible byes during the weeks of Jan. 18-21 and Jan. 25-28, and the weeks of Feb. 22-25 and March 1-5.

The Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will be played March 10-14 at the United Center in Chicago.

Big Ten men’s basketball teams will follow the same medical protocols that were developed by the Big Ten Return to Competition Task Force and announced on Sept. 16, 2020. These protocols include daily antigen testing, enhanced cardiac screening and an enhanced data-driven approach when making decisions about practice/competition.

The complete 2020-21 Big Ten men’s basketball conference schedule can be found below. Television network designations and start times will be announced at a later date.

2020-21 BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020

Penn State at Michigan

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020

Rutgers at Maryland

Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020

Minnesota at Illinois

Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020

Ohio State at Purdue

Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020

Michigan State at Northwestern

Illinois at Rutgers

Monday, Dec. 21, 2020

Nebraska at Wisconsin

Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020

Purdue at Iowa

Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020

Northwestern at Indiana

Rutgers at Ohio State

Illinois at Penn State

Friday, Dec. 25, 2020

Wisconsin at Michigan State

Iowa at Minnesota

Michigan at Nebraska

Maryland at Purdue

Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020

Indiana at Illinois

Ohio State at Northwestern

Monday, Dec. 28, 2020

Michigan State at Minnesota

Maryland at Wisconsin

Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020

Northwestern at Iowa

Purdue at Rutgers

Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020

Penn State at Indiana

Nebraska at Ohio State

Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020

Michigan at Maryland

Minnesota at Wisconsin

Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021

Purdue at Illinois

Michigan State at Nebraska

Iowa at Rutgers

Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021

Northwestern at Michigan

Ohio State at Minnesota

Wisconsin at Penn State

Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

Maryland at Indiana

Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

Rutgers at Michigan State

Nebraska at Purdue

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

Minnesota at Michigan

Penn State at Ohio State

Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021

Iowa at Maryland

Illinois at Northwestern

Indiana at Wisconsin

Friday, Jan. 8, 2021

Purdue at Michigan State

Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021

Michigan at Penn State

Ohio State at Rutgers

Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021

Maryland at Illinois

Indiana at Nebraska

Sun., Jan. 10 or Mon., Jan. 11

Minnesota at Iowa

Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021

Wisconsin at Michigan

Rutgers at Penn State

Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021

Illinois at Nebraska

Northwestern at Ohio State

Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021

Purdue at Indiana

Michigan State at Iowa

Friday, Jan. 15, 2021

Wisconsin at Rutgers

Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021

Ohio State at Illinois

Nebraska at Maryland

Michigan at Minnesota

Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021

Indiana at Michigan State

Penn State at Purdue

Sun., Jan. 17 or Mon., Jan. 18

Iowa at Northwestern

Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021

Maryland at Michigan

Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

Penn State at Illinois

Minnesota at Nebraska

Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021

Indiana at Iowa

Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

Michigan at Purdue

Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021

Illinois at Michigan State

Maryland at Minnesota

Northwestern at Penn State

Ohio State at Wisconsin

Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021

Rutgers at Indiana

Nebraska at Iowa

Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021

Purdue at Ohio State

Northwestern at Wisconsin

Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021

Michigan State at Rutgers

Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

Iowa at Illinois

Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021

Wisconsin at Maryland

Indiana at Michigan

Penn State at Nebraska

Minnesota at Purdue

Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021

Rutgers at Northwestern

Michigan State at Ohio State

Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

Illinois at Indiana

Purdue at Maryland

Penn State at Wisconsin

Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021

Nebraska at Michigan State

Michigan at Northwestern

Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021

Ohio State at Iowa

Minnesota at Rutgers

Fri., Feb. 5 or Sat., Feb. 6

Maryland at Penn State

Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021

Wisconsin at Illinois

Michigan State at Michigan

Northwestern at Purdue

Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021

Iowa at Indiana

Sun., Feb. 7 or Mon., Feb. 8

Nebraska at Minnesota

Mon., Feb. 8 or Tue., Feb. 9

Ohio State at Maryland

Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021

Penn State at Michigan State

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021

Rutgers at Iowa

Indiana at Northwestern

Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021

Illinois at Michigan

Purdue at Minnesota

Wisconsin at Nebraska

Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021

Iowa at Michigan State

Indiana at Ohio State

Northwestern at Rutgers

Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021

Minnesota at Maryland

Nebraska at Penn State

Michigan at Wisconsin

Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021

Northwestern at Illinois

Michigan State at Purdue

Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021

Minnesota at Indiana

Maryland at Nebraska

Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021

Rutgers at Michigan

Ohio State at Penn State

Iowa at Wisconsin

Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021

Michigan State at Indiana

Illinois at Minnesota

Purdue at Nebraska

Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021

Penn State at Iowa

Wisconsin at Northwestern

Michigan at Ohio State

Maryland at Rutgers

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021

Nebraska at Illinois

Indiana at Rutgers

Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021

Ohio State at Michigan State

Fri., Feb. 26 or Sat., Feb. 27

Purdue at Penn State

Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021

Michigan at Indiana

Northwestern at Minnesota

Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021

Illinois at Wisconsin

Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021

Michigan State at Maryland

Iowa at Ohio State

Rutgers at Nebraska

Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Wisconsin at Purdue

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Maryland at Northwestern

Minnesota at Penn State

Thursday, March 4, 2021

Iowa at Michigan

Saturday, March 6, 2021

Illinois at Ohio State

Indiana at Purdue

Sat., March 6 or Sun., March 7

Rutgers at Minnesota

Nebraska at Northwestern

Sunday, March 7, 2021

Penn State at Maryland

Wisconsin at Iowa

Michigan at Michigan State