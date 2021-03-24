Big Ten Conference changes attendance policies to follow local health guidelines, allowing fans back at games

ROSEMOUNT, Ill. (KCAU) – The Big Ten Conference announced on Wednesday the attendance policies for the remaining regular-season competitions will follow local health guidelines and restrictions.

The policy update is effective immediately and will include spring football events, meaning fans will be allowed to attend in-person sporting events depending on the COVID-19 health guidelines in their area.

Officials said the decision to follow the local health guidelines and restrictions was made jointly by the Big Ten Conference Directors of Athletics and the Council of Presidents and Chancellors in consultation with university medical experts and the conference office.

This decision comes after the following announcements by the conference:

March 4 – to allow a limited number of fans to attend the 2021 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments.

March 9 – to follow local health guidelines and restrictions for all the remaining Big Ten Conference championships and tournaments.

The conference said the goal is to transition from a conference-wide approach to local decision-making in consultation with public health departments and university medical experts.

The procedures for the remaining championships, tournaments, and regular-season competitions will be designed to meet local and CDC guidelines to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Officials add the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches, officials, fans, and campus communities remains their highest priority.

Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse, a diehard Husker fan, released the following statement after the conference changed the attendance policies.

“Husker fans are ready to get back to rooting for our teams in person. Safety is a priority, and ask any Nebraskan — our teams are too. This is great news for our student athletes and our state. Go Big Red!” From Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse



Last fall, Senator Sasse urged the Big Ten to reverse its blanket prohibition on fan attendance and instead let local communities follow their public health requirements.