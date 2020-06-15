Big Ten commissioner starts voter registration initiative

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren addresses the media in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 12, 2020, after it was announced that the remainder of the Big Ten Conference men’s basketball tournament will be cancelled. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

(AP) – The Big Ten has created a voter registration initiative to go along with its Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition.

The conference hopes its 14 schools and thousands of student-athletes can leverage their platform to spur social change.

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said the announcement of the voting initiative finalizes plans that have been in the works since February.

Warren says he hopes the nonpartisan program will encourage student-athletes to become part of the electoral process.

It will include participants from each Big Ten school with monthly programming, beginning in July and ending with the general election in November.