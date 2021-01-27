When is the 2021 Daytona 500? Start time, TV schedule and more

Big Race - Daytona

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — The Daytona 500 kicks off the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, Feb. 14 for the the 63rd running of The Great American Race, the Dayton 500.

This year’s race has a start time of 2:30 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.

The Daytona 500 will culminate a week of qualifying and racing from across the three NASCAR series and the ARCA Menards Series.

Here’s the current entrant list, according to NASCAR.com:

No.DriverTeam
00Quin HouffStarCom Racing
1Kurt BuschChip Gannasi Racing
2Brad KeselowskiTeam Penske
3Austin DillonRichard Childress Racing
4Kevin HarvickStewart-Haas Racing
5Kyle LarsonHendrick Motorsports
6Ryan NewmanRoush Fenway Racing
7Corey LaJoieSpire Motorsports
8Tyler ReddickRichard Childress Racing
9Chase ElliottHendrick Motorsports
10Aric AlmirolaStewart-Haas Racing
11Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing
12Ryan BlaneyTeam Penske
14Chase BriscoeStewart-Haas Racing
15Derrike CopeRick Ware Racing
16*Kaz GralaKaulig Racing
17Chris BuescherRoush Fenway Racing
18Kyle BuschJoe Gibbs Racing
19Martin Truex Jr.Joe Gibbs Racing
20Christopher BellJoe Gibbs Racing
21Matt DiBenedettoWood Brothers Racing
22Joey LoganoTeam Penske
23Bubba Wallace23XI Racing
24William ByronHendrick Motorsports
33*Austin CindricTeam Penske
34Michael McDowellFront Row Motorsports
36*David RaganFront Row Motorsports
37*Ryan PreeceJTG Daugherty Racing
38Anthony AlfredoFront Row Motorsports
41Cole CusterStewart-Haas Racing
42Ross ChastainChip Ganassi Racing
43Erik JonesRichard Petty Motorsports
47Ricky Stenhouse Jr.JTG Daugherty Racing
48Alex BowmanHendrick Motorsports
49*Chad FinchumMBM Motorsports
51Cody WareRick Ware Racing
52Josh BilickiRick Ware Racing
53TBDRick Ware Racing
62*Noah GragsonBeard Oil Motorsports
66*Timmy HillMBM Motorsports
77Jamie McMurraySpire Motorsports
78B.J. McLeodLive Fast Motorsports
96*Ty DillonGaunt Brothers Racing
99Daniel SuarezTrackhouse Racing Team

* = Will likely need to race way into Daytona 500

