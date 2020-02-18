PHOTOS: Denny Hamlin celebrates Daytona 500 win

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Denny Hamlin captured his second straight Daytona 500 on a day Ryan Newman was taken to a hospital following a fiery wreck at the finish line.
Hamlin joined six Hall of Fame drivers as winners of three or more Daytona 500s, but his celebration was muted as his team and others waited to learn the condition of Newman, whose car flipped several times after being bumped and slammed into.
Two hours after the race, NASCAR read a statement from Roush Fenway Racing that said Newman is in “serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life threatening.”