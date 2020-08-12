BIG EAST postpones fall sports schedule

NEW YORK – Due to the unprecedented and continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the BIG EAST Conference and its member institutions have announced that fall sports competition will not be conducted in 2020. The Conference will assess alternative options to stage fall sports contests during the spring of 2021.



The decision was made in consultation with the BIG EAST COVID-19 Task Force, an intra-conference medical advisory group that includes administrators, doctors, athletic trainers, student-athletes and national experts in global pandemics and infectious diseases.



“The decision to not hold fall sports competition was not made lightly,” said Chair of the BIG EAST Board of Directors and Villanova University President the Reverend Peter M. Donohue, OSA, PhD. “Athletics play an integral role in the student, alumni and fan experience at each of our institutions, and we were all hoping to allow the fall seasons to move forward. However, given the guidance of the BIG EAST COVID-19 Task Force, this decision, while disappointing, was made with the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff in mind. The well-being of our community members are, and will continue to be, our priority and focus.”



“This very difficult decision came after an exhaustive review by our Presidents and Athletics Directors and followed consideration of NCAA guidance, COVID-19 case counts and trend lines nationally and in BIG EAST communities, and the many unknowns surrounding testing availability, turnaround time and travel restrictions in our 11 locales,” said BIG EAST Commissioner Val Ackerman. “We take pride in the high-level competition and experiences we provide to our fall sports student-athletes, and we share their deep disappointment that this will not be a normal year. Our plans for men’s and women’s basketball and other sports are unaffected at this time.”



Other details are as follows:



The sports affected are: men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball and field hockey.Sports that are not sponsored by the BIG EAST Conference are not affected.

The fall competition for sports in their non-traditional seasons, which includes baseball, softball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse and men’s and women’s tennis, will not be held.

During the fall months, BIG EAST student-athletes will be allowed to participate in various team activities, such as practices, strength and conditioning sessions, and team meetings, consistent with individual campus policies, public health guidelines and NCAA and Conference regulations.

The BIG EAST COVID Task Force will continue to monitor COVID-19 conditions across the country and in BIG EAST communities. Decisions on winter and spring sports schedules will be made at a later time.



The BIG EAST:

The BIG EAST Conference is an association of 11 nationally prominent colleges and universities that foster healthy athletic competition, community service and the pursuit of excellence in academic environments. The athletic programs of BIG EAST institutions provide national-caliber participation opportunities for more than 4,100 student-athletes on over 200 men’s and women’s teams in 22 sports. Established in 1979 and headquartered in New York City, the BIG EAST’s members are located in eight of the country’s top 36 largest media markets and include Butler University, University of Connecticut, Creighton University, DePaul University, Georgetown University, Marquette University, Providence College, St. John’s University, Seton Hall University, Villanova University and Xavier University. For more information, visit www.bigeast.com.







Additional Creighton Statements

Bruce Rasmussen (McCormick Endowed Athletic Director)

For the past five months, we have asked medical professionals to give us an answer as to how to safely conduct collegiate sports with the best interests of student-athletes, fans and staff as our primary responsibility. The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been the focus of every decision we have made regarding our ability to have fall sports competitions. Many Creighton athletics staff have worked incredibly hard to create as safe an environment as possible for our teams to practice and prepare for the season, but there is simply too much unknown risk for us to proceed with the confidence we need to launch our competitive sports seasons.



We are confident that Creighton University has the protocols in place to create and maintain a safe campus environment, but sports are simply different from other campus activities. There is a completely different threshold between being able to practice in a controlled environment on our campus with all of our protocols, and in being able to conduct competition involving travel and testing with no way to preserve physical distancing during competition, and masking can make competition very difficult. As a result, playing the fall season would pose risks that we think are not acceptable for our student-athletes and our athletics staff.



This is a difficult moment for all of us – student-athletes, coaches, staff, students, donors and fans. We are particularly heartbroken for the student-athletes and coaches who put so much time and effort into preparing for competition. Today’s decision affects fall sports only, and we are still hopeful that we can find a path forward so that their seasons can be played in spring 2021. There are many obstacles to overcome for this to happen, but we will begin planning in case that is possible. At this point, no decisions have been made regarding winter sports.



Despite this postponement, we will continue to provide support and educate and care for our student-athletes. That is central to our Athletic Department mission, and includes continuing their scholarships, academic advising and support, health insurance, and meals. This also includes the safe and successful opening of the fall semester on our campus, so that all students have an opportunity to move forward in their education.



We appreciate the continued support and understanding of all those associated with Creighton Athletics and the fans who cheer them on and look forward to the day we can safely resume competition in college athletics.



Chris Gannon (Men’s & Women’s Cross Country head coach)

We are extremely disappointed to not have the opportunity to compete this fall. It is often said that sports imitate life and prepare us for the challenges of the world. The loss of what we have worked and prepared so hard for is significant but it is beyond our control. Our team, our Bluejay family, will come together and support each other as we look to the future.



Being a college athlete or a runner does not define us, we are far greater than those labels and boundaries. We will handle this adversity and control what we can, together, with an “Eyes Up” attitude and “Get To” mindset.



Johnny Torres (Men’s Soccer head coach)

Obviously we are all disappointed that we are not able to compete this fall. But more importantly, is the safety and health of our teams, students and our community. Our group has been focused and diligent throughout this pandemic and I will not expect any deviation during this second hiatus.



We will look forward to the challenge of being good leaders in our community to help slow the virus by wearing a mask, social distancing, and practicing good hygiene.



We will also use this fall to train safely and prepare for the spring, while continuing to keep our team GPA above a 3.0! Our cry will remain the same – One day at a time, stay focused, control the controllables, and be comfortable being uncomfortable.



Ross Paule (Women’s Soccer head coach)

While I am very saddened we will not be able to compete this season, I know it is the best decision for the health and safety of our athletes. Throughout this whole pandemic, I have been so proud of my team for their courage, attitude and mindset to do the best with what we have and what is given to us. Now that we know our Fall season is cancelled and planning begins for a Spring season, we will now put our focus on what we can do right now to continue to progress as individuals and as a team, while we continue to thrive with excellence in the classroom. We will continue to use these challenges as an opportunity to grow and make a positive impact on the lives of those around us.



Kirsten Bernthal Booth (Volleyball head coach)

The finality of the cancellation of our fall season is heartbreaking. With that said, we understand and support the decision because our number one priority is protecting our student-athletes, as well as coaches, staff, fans and our surrounding community. We understand we need to do our part to stop the spread. Covid has brought our country to our knees, but it will not break us—nor will it break Creighton Volleyball. We hope for the opportunity to safely train this fall, and play in the spring. We will focus on blessings in our lives, rather than what we’ve lost. We know in some way this will make us stronger and more appreciative of the small things in life.



Most importantly, our thoughts and prayers are with the thousands and thousands of people who have lost their lives, and the families left behind to mourn. These are the true calamities in this. So, although we are devastated and sad about our loss of volleyball, we know the heartbreak for many is everlasting and so much bigger than sport. We will be back and when we are, you will see us play with even more joy, passion and love. Until then, mask up!