Big 12 Title future narrowing following Cyclones’ second loss of the season

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Iowa State Cyclones entered the 2021 season with most hype in program history. Yet, things haven’t gone according to the plan, as the Cyclones have fallen to 2-2 on the year, while dropping out of the Top 25 with special team issues continuing to persists. However, head coach Matt Campbell embraces the challenges ahead and champions his team with which he’ll face them.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories