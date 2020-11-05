Watch: All 12 Playbook: Four teams in the hunt for the conference title

All 12 Playbook streams live each Thursday at 3:30/2:30c.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)— This week’s All 12 Playbook, the race for the Big 12 Championship Game is tightening up!

Oklahoma State visits Kansas State in a matchup of teams with just one loss.



We’ll have the Wildcat perspective from Pete Francis in Topeka, while Dylan Buckingham of KFOR breaks down the Cowboys.



West Virginia visits Texas, and we’ll hear from Anjelica Trinone of Gold and Blue Nation on the Mountaineers, while Roger Wallace of KXAN in Austin has the report on the Longhorns.



Brian Brinkley hosts All 12 Playbook each week, live-streaming every Thursday at 2:30 pm central time, with reports from our Nexstar Nation affiliates on all ten Big 12 teams.