Big Ten moves men’s basketball tournament from Chicago to Indianapolis

The 2021 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will be held March 10-14 in Indianapolis, preceding the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament that was moved to the Indianapolis area last month.

The Big Ten Conference announced Tuesday morning that the “Administrators Council, which includes the Directors of Athletics and Senior Women Administrators from all 14 member institutions, approved measures to relocate the 2021 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament from the United Center in Chicago to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.”

The conference said the decision to relocate the tournament was made in collaboration with the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors and the conference office.

“The United Center and the city of Chicago have played a vital role in the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament over the past two decades and the conference looks forward to the tournament returning to the United Center in 2023,” the conference said in a news release. “The Big Ten Conference is grateful to Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the city of Chicago and our partners at the United Center and the Chicago Sports Commission for their flexibility and to Indiana Sports Corp, Lucas Oil Stadium and the city of Indianapolis for being able to assist our basketball teams during these unprecedented times.”