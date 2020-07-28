BHRV, Ridge View softball seasons end in state quarterfinal losses

FORT DODGE – For both Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley and Ridge View softball, it would have been a pretty difficult task for either team to move on to the state tournament semifinals.

For B-H/RV, who faced off with #2 Davenport Assumption in their tournament opener, things just never really got going. In the bottom of the first inning errors and bases loaded walks led to a 5-0 lead for the Knights. Things only got worse in the bottom of the second, which was spearheaded by a grand slam for Assumption to make it a 12-0 advantage, as the Nighthawks ultimately fell 15-0 in their opener.

As for Ridge View, their first test at state would be trying to hand #1 North Linn their first loss of the season. The Raptors started well enough, but couldn’t break through the pitching of Abby Flanagan, who struck out the first five Ridge View batters, and ended up with 8 K’s, to go along with a no-hitter. The silver lining for the Raptors, however, is that their entire roster returns for 2021, meaning their experience in 2020 should only fuel their drive to get back to Fort Dodge next season.