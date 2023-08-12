LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule said he was “caught by surprise” when Zavier Betts quit the team, as it was announced the sophomore wide receiver has left the Husker program for a second time.

The four-star recruit made his first departure in the Spring of 2022 before returning to Nebraska this offseason. Betts played in all 12 games during the 2021 season, completing 20 catches for 286 yards.

Rhule said the Bellevue native came to him saying his “heart’s not in it.” This happens just a little over two weeks before the Huskers kick off the 2023-24 season against Minnesota on Aug. 31.

Rhule is “disappointed in the timing,” but said he understands.