BERLIN, GERMANY (KCAU) – The Flame of Hopes was ignited in Berlin, Germany on Saturday, marking the official start to one of the planet’s most inspiring events, the 2023 Special Olympic World Games. Sioux City East alum Mitchell Betsworth joined Team USA in his first international competition for powerlifting.

The lone Iowan among 133 athletes for the United States, Betsworth is one of nine powerlifters representing USA at the games. The 2016 Special Olympics Iowa Male Athlete of the Year has won eight gold medals combined at three separate U.S. Special Olympics, going along with 10 State titles. Betsworth will get the chance to add more four more gold medals next week, competing in the Men’s Squat, Bench Press, Deadlift, and Combined Events.

The powerlifting event runs from Monday, June 19 through Saturday, June 24.