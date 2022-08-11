SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- For those who have followed high school sports in Siouxland the past few years, you may recognize the name of this notable Bishop Heelan alum who will be one of the inaugural members of the school’s 2022 Hall of Pride class.

Carli Berger, also known as Carli Tritz, was a three-sport star for the Crusaders. She earned all-state first team honors in volleyball, basketball, and soccer. The 2010 Iowa Miss Basketball Winner has etched her name in Heelan’s record books for girls basketball and is also enshrined in the both the IGHSAU basketball and volleyball hall of fame.

Carli continued her basketball career at Creighton and is now a coach for the Blue Jays. Overall, she spoke on how grateful she is for the honor and how her time at Heelan has helped shape her into who she is today.

“The first class is really impressive and it’s definitely an honor just to be talked about honestly with a lot of these people, let alone to be chosen to be in this group and some of them I know even closer and have an even deeper connection with a few of them or just stories. My parents were really good about just talking about the history of Heelan and why you do play with pride and kind of the people that came before you. So, this is a really cook kind of way to bring that full circle,” Berger said.