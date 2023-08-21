STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Buena Vista Beavers are gearing up to kick off its season within the next couple of weeks.

BVU finished 2022 with a 4-6 record. But this year, there’s plenty of excitement for the Beavers program. Leading the way as the head coach is Buena Vista alum and first-year head coach Austin Dickinson.

Buena Vista, who was selected sixth in the American Rivers Conference Preseason Poll, are expected to return ten starters and plenty of contributors to a BVU squad that was among the conference’s best on the offensive line and secondary.

Heading into the 2023 season, Buena Vista says they want to control what they can control.

“The mindset is to give it all we got out there every day, be there for each other as teammates, and trust the coach’s game plan,” Buena Vista senior safety Trey Ortman said.

“Just worry about what we can control and trust in the guys and do the little things right. If you can’t do the little things right, you can’t do the big things right. Just focusing on the little things, that’s a big mindset for us this year,” Buena Vista junior running back Eman Alaniz added.

“We talk about winning the day. Each day, we’ve got to come out and compete and try to be our best that day. We can’t look forward to Week 2 or Week 3, we’ve got to look at what’s in front of us right now. Right now, it’s the next day of fall camp. After that, it’s the next day of fall camp,” Buena Vista head coach Austin Dickinson said. “When we get into game week, we obviously have to start preparing for Gustavus…a good football team that we’ll have to get ready for. We’ve really got to attack the process in front of us,”

BVU opens up its season on September 2nd at Gustavus Adolphus.