SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – having to go through a collection of top notch teams in Class 3A, the road to State was anything but easy for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. But after a convincing 8-3 Substate final win over Spencer, the Warriors have become a battle-tested team that could make some noise in Iowa City.

Guess you could say they’ve already been doing that throughout the season. Among the 3A leaders in six offensive categories, while only getting shutout twice, scoring has been second nature for SB-L. Key components have came from big fly swinger Aidan Sieperda, hit machine Tylar Lutgen, and one of the best all-around 3A players in Bryce Click. Simply put, it’s a roster with championship DNA who set some high standards. Fighting and clawing through a tough district to punch their ticket, the Warriors are well-acclimated in the win or go home scenario.

SB-L will lock horns with 3A’s top ranked team Lewis Central this Monday for the 3A quarterfinals. First pitch at Duane Banks Field slated for 5:00 p.m.