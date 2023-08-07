SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – After putting together a stellar junior season on the gridiron, Battle Creek standout Trent Uhlir has committed to play football for the Nebraska Huskers. The Battle Creek multi-sport star made the announcement official via his social media.

This past season, Uhlir led Battle Creek on both sides of the ball. His 917 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns were both team-highs while he led the defense in tackles per game with 7.6.

Additionally, he was among one of the best in the state when it came to discus and shot put. Uhlir earned a second place finish at the state meet this spring in both events.