BATTLE CREEK, Neb. (KCAU) – Our SportsZone Week 6 Game of the Week features a pair of high-powered Nebraska high school teams as the Battle Creek Braves will host the Norfolk Catholic Knights. Both teams boast a 5-0 record and are the top-two ranked teams in Class C-2.

This season, the Braves are outscoring its opponents 228-27 while the Knights’ difference is 219-74. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Battle Creek on Friday night.