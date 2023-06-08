SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from the Sioux City Explorers game from June 8th against Sioux Falls. The X’s earned the 5-1 win.
by: Anthony Mitchell
by: Anthony Mitchell
