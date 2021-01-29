Basketball SportsZone (1-29-21)

IOWA CITY, Iowa - (Hawkeye Athletics) - It was déjà vu for the University of Iowa women’s basketball team (9-4, 5-4), who dropped its second game of the season to No. 23 Northwestern (9-3, 7-3), 87-80, inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday night.

Junior Monika Czinano led the Hawkeyes and bested her career high of 28 points set in Iowa’s last meeting against the ‘Cats with 34 points on 17-of-19 shooting. Czinano made her first 15 field goals is believed to be a Big Ten single-game record and was two field goals shy of tying an NCAA record for consecutive makes.