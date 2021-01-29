Basketball SportsZone (1-29-21)

Scores from around Siouxland on 1-29-21:
BOYS
Ar-We-Va, Westside 69, Glidden-Ralston 43
Boyden-Hull 75, Sioux Center 63
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 86, Okoboji, Milford 69
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 57, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53
East Sac County 62, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 39
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 59, South O’Brien, Paullina 40
Harris-Lake Park 67, Akron-Westfield 36
LeMars 58, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 31
MOC-Floyd Valley 70, George-Little Rock 42
MMCRU 70, Hinton 65
Rock Valley 68, Sibley-Ocheyedan 51
Sioux City, East 83, Sioux City, North 41
Sioux City, West 79, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 69
South Central Calhoun 75, Newell-Fonda 68
Southeast Valley 57, Ruthven-Ayrshire 48
Spencer 55, Storm Lake 39
St. Mary’s, Remsen 53, Trinity Christian High School 28
West Lyon, Inwood 51, Sheldon 33
Western Christian 77, Cherokee, Washington 58
GIRLS
Akron-Westfield 53, Harris-Lake Park 9
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 70, Okoboji, Milford 26
Emmetsburg 49, West Bend-Mallard 24
Estherville Lincoln Central 40, Spirit Lake 29
Glidden-Ralston 55, Ar-We-Va, Westside 50
IKM-Manning 61, Tri-Center, Neola 29
MOC-Floyd Valley 52, George-Little Rock 32
Newell-Fonda 87, South Central Calhoun 43
Ridge View 61, Lawton-Bronson 44
Sibley-Ocheyedan 40, Rock Valley 37
Sioux Center 40, Boyden-Hull 34
St. Mary’s, Remsen 63, Trinity Christian High School 35
St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 38, PAC-LM 30
West Lyon, Inwood 40, Sheldon 22
Westwood, Sloan 42, West Monona 33