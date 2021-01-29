Basketball SportsZone (1-29-21)

Sports
Scores from around Siouxland on 1-29-21:

BOYS
Ar-We-Va, Westside 69, Glidden-Ralston 43

Boyden-Hull 75, Sioux Center 63

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 86, Okoboji, Milford 69

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 57, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53

East Sac County 62, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 39

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 59, South O’Brien, Paullina 40

Harris-Lake Park 67, Akron-Westfield 36

LeMars 58, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 31

MOC-Floyd Valley 70, George-Little Rock 42

MMCRU 70, Hinton 65

Rock Valley 68, Sibley-Ocheyedan 51

Sioux City, East 83, Sioux City, North 41

Sioux City, West 79, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 69

South Central Calhoun 75, Newell-Fonda 68

Southeast Valley 57, Ruthven-Ayrshire 48

Spencer 55, Storm Lake 39

St. Mary’s, Remsen 53, Trinity Christian High School 28

West Lyon, Inwood 51, Sheldon 33

Western Christian 77, Cherokee, Washington 58

GIRLS
Akron-Westfield 53, Harris-Lake Park 9

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 70, Okoboji, Milford 26

Emmetsburg 49, West Bend-Mallard 24

Estherville Lincoln Central 40, Spirit Lake 29

Glidden-Ralston 55, Ar-We-Va, Westside 50

IKM-Manning 61, Tri-Center, Neola 29

MOC-Floyd Valley 52, George-Little Rock 32

Newell-Fonda 87, South Central Calhoun 43

Ridge View 61, Lawton-Bronson 44

Sibley-Ocheyedan 40, Rock Valley 37

Sioux Center 40, Boyden-Hull 34

St. Mary’s, Remsen 63, Trinity Christian High School 35

St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 38, PAC-LM 30

West Lyon, Inwood 40, Sheldon 22

Westwood, Sloan 42, West Monona 33

