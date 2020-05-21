Baseball and Softball athletes excited to get out and play in 2020

It’s official. After weeks of their seasons being in limbo, high school baseball and softball will have a 2020 season in Iowa.

“It was really stressful for a while, wondering if we were going to be able to [have a season],” said Hinton senior softball player Alyssa Fischer.

This will provide many seniors a final opportunity to have one last summer with their teams.

“I was so looking forward to softball, a sport where I have multiple connections on the team, I’m so excited to work with the girls,” Fischer said. “And I’m so thankful to Kim Reynolds, and Iowa, and the high school sports association because there’s nothing else I would’ve wanted to end this season year with.”

“It means a lot especially because I didn’t get to compete in football and basketball,” said Brant Hogue, a senior baseball player at Bishop Heelan. “Just to be able to go back out and play with the kids of been playing with since I was a little kid means the world to me so I’m really excited.”

June 15th will be the start of competition for both sports, with the seasons still set to end during the usual state tournament dates on July 24th for softball, and August 1st for baseball. But after this spring, any opportunity is all these players could ask for.

“It doesn’t really matter, just the fact we get to go out there and play some baseball makes me happy,” said Hinton senior baseball player Kyle Brighton. “It’s just cool that we’re gonna go out there and play.”

“I’m just happy to be out there playing baseball,” Hogue said. “And I think when the games come on June 15th, it’s gonna feel like we’ve been playing already so that’s gonna be good.”

The players can’t take the field just yet, practice isn’t allowed to start until June 1st. So right now the focus is getting themselves prepared for that.

“Everyone has got to get themselves ready as much as possible in that short amount of time until June 1st where we can actually come together and practice as a team,” said Brighton.

After a rollercoaster offseason, sports are finally coming back.