DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A $4.175 million settlement has been reached between the State of Iowa, the University of Iowa and 12 Black former Hawkeye football players who accused current and former coaches of discriminating against them because of their race. The settlement was approved by a 2-1 vote of the The Iowa Board of Appeal – with two members questioning whether Gary Barta should continue to lead the UI Athletics Department after another multi-million dollar lawsuit was settled against them.

The vote of the Iowa Board of Appeal was required because the lawsuit settlement includes $2 million from the state’s general fund. State Auditor Rob Sand, a Democrat, voted against the settlement. He stated beforehand that he would only support the settlement if Gary Barta was “gone” as Iowa’s Athletic Director. State Treasurer Roby Smith and Department of Management Director Kraig Paulsen – both Republicans – approved the settlement without any caveat tied to Barta’s job. Smith did say that the University of Iowa should “re-examine” the employment of both Barta and assistant coach Brian Ferentz – son of head coach Kirk Ferentz – who was also named in the suit.

The lawsuit was filed in November 2020. The 12 former players accused the Iowa coaching staff – including both Ferentzes and former strength coach Chris Doyle – of racially demeaning conduct against them. Doyle was fired from the University of Iowa. Both Kirk and Brian Ferentz have remained on staff as the lawsuit has played out. Barta, the Ferentzes and Doyle were removed as individuals from the lawsuit last month.

Kirk Ferentz released a statement after news of the settlement was reached, saying he was ‘greatly disappointed’ that the case didn’t go to trial where he believes the State of Iowa would have succeeded: