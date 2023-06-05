SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The road to the CIF Champions 8 Bowl continues as the Sioux City Bandits (5-5) enter the Champions Indoor Football postseason for the third straight year Monday night opening quarterfinal action visting the Billings Outlaws (6-4) for their first meeting of the 2023 season.

Recent history has been on Sioux City’s side with the Bandits besting the Outlaws 49-42 in last year’s road meeting on May 30. This year, it’s been a tale of two different outcomes in the second half of the regular season. The Bandits have lost their last four games, the Outlaws have won its last four. Outside of a 44-15 loss to unbeaten Omaha in the regular season finale, Sioux City’s losses this year have only come by 10 points or fewer, providing some reassurance of the Bandits staying in games late.

Averaging 38 points per contest and 389 yards per game, the Bandits offense has been near the top of the league standings for most of the season. Despite a recent injury that sidelined him during their last game, quarterback Tasleem Wilson has thrown for over 1,000 yards with a CIF-best 31 TD passes. His favorite target has been wide receiver and longtime Bandit Fred Bruno, who leads the league with 126 offensive points and 18 total TDs. Defensive lineman Claud Davis leads the defensive charger with an 8.5 sack average, a top two mark among the CIF.

Aside from the late season struggles, the Bandits have a clean slate entering the postseason. Turning those challenges into advantages while pursuing the franchise’s first CIF title since 2015.

“Going through a losing streak like that you can start to lose players and I see 25 guys still sticking together so I firmly believe down the road we’re gonna win some games in the locker room,” Bandits head coach Erv Strohbeen said. “I’m pretty proud that the guys have stuck together despite the tough losses on their record.”

“Just have to come out and win,” Bandits middle linebacker Braden Meints said. “If we’ve learned anything it’s to start fast and play a whole game instead of just 30 minutes.”

The Bandits open their CIF quarterfinal round in Billings at 8:30 p.m. CT. A victory tonight will give head coach Erv Strohbeen his 100th career victory.