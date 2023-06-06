BILLINGS, M.T. (KCAU) – The Sioux City Bandits entered the CIF playoffs Monday night with hopes of overcoming a rocky second half of the regular season. But the woes continued for the 5-seed Bandits as the Billings Outlaws build off a 19-7 halftime lead to defeat Sioux City 39-31 in the CIF quarterfinals, bringing the Bandits 2023 season to a close.

The Outlaws struck first with a 7-0 lead before the Bandits tied it up with a rushing score from Fred Bruno in the first quarter. Billings then added another TD in the first and second quarter to hold a 19-7 lead into halftime.

The Sioux City offense awoke from its slumber out of the locker room, scoring 12 unanswered points to tie the game at 19-19 in the third quarter. But the Billings scoring attack would roar back in the final 15 minutes, outscoring Sioux City 21-10 to fend off a late Bandit rally, 39-31.

Starting quarterback Tasleem Wilson returned from injury and went 12-27 in the pocket, throwing for 129 yards and 3 touchdowns while picking up 63 yards on the ground. Fred Bruno led the receiving core with 5 catches for 50 yards and a touchdown. Lenwood Joyner and Braden Meints also added a receiving TD each, with former Briar Cliff standout Drew Prohaska collecting a rushing TD of his own.

The Bandits end the 2023 season with a 5-6 overall record.