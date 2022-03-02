SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – After a 6-6 overall mark a year ago, the Sioux City Bandits recharge for another season on the turf. Though the roster became riddled with injuries during the second half of their conference slate, high offensive marks and some aggressive offseason moves have the Bandits ready to reclaim their championship brand of football in 2022 play.
Bandits focusing on early season execution ahead of March 12th opener
by: Noah Sacco
