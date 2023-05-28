OMAHA, NEB. (KCAU) – Plenty of CIF Football postseason implications were at stake Saturday night as the Sioux City Bandits entered its regular season finale in a rematch visiting the unbeaten Omaha Beef. A win securing a home playoff opener with Billings, and a lose sending the Bandits to Billings. However, the Bandits couldn’t muster an answer to the relentless Beef offense, falling 44-15 to finish the regular season at 5-5 overall and waiting another game to claim Bandits head coach Erv Strohbeen’s 100th career win.

Due to an injured Tasleem Wilson, quarterback Tyler Lauenstein made his first start under center for Sioux City. Yet the scoring attack had trouble finding its groove on the Omaha turf, scoring six points in the first half with two touchdowns on the day.

Sioux City now shifts its attention to the 2023 CIF Playoffs, traveling to Montana for their first round matchup with the Outlaws. Kickoff in Billings set for 8:30 p.m. on June 5th.